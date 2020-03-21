Ask Angie's List: What's the best fence for my home?

Whether you're looking to add privacy to your yard, increase your curb appeal or just keep your pets contained, investing in a fence offers a great solution. But with all the options on the market, choosing the perfect fence can be overwhelming. This comparison of fencing materials and styles will help you make the best decision for your home.

Wood barrier

Wood is an old standby for fencing. It comes in a wide variety of styles and price points and is generally inexpensive to repair, but it also requires regular pressure washing and sealing. Wood can also face issues like moisture, rot and insect damage. Try cedar fencing to avoid some of these problems, as cedar wood contains natural oils that deter insects.

Styles to try: Wood works well for privacy, horizontal slat, lattice and picket fences. You can get more privacy from a picket fence by placing the slats closer together!

Vinyl partition