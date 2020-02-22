Ask Angie's List: Which paint colors create a relaxing space?

Does seafoam green really evoke feelings of renewal? Can periwinkle blue actually lull you to sleep? Interior designers have long thought that paint color can affect our emotions, and color psychology backs up the hunch. Here's a look at the swatches that cultivate a calm and relaxed environment throughout your home.

Soothing blues

From iceberg to deep navy, almost any shade of blue can convey a sense of tranquility in a room. Darker tones make for tasteful accents in a library, den or drawing room. Softer hues in a master bed or guest room make falling asleep and waking up that much easier to do. Homeowners typically pay between $965 and $2,740 for interior painting, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide. Room size and paint quality can affect overall cost.

Soft purples

Bold purple is said to stimulate creativity and imagination, while calling to mind romance and royalty. Its lighter notes, on the other hand, can generate a restful environment. A pale take on the regal color, like Farrow & Ball's Calluna, contributes to a mellow ambiance. Set on making a statement? Consider a bright accent wall, like Pantone's Violet Quartz, in your home office or entry way.

Easy greens