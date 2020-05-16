Ask Angie's List: Do I need to repair my gutters?

There are early signs of gutter damage that can help you stay one step ahead of the problem. For example, if you see peeling paint or orange flecks, it might mean there's standing water. If there are water marks or water damage beneath your gutters, that's a likely sign that water is escaping. Finally, if you see mildew or pooling water near your foundation, that's another symptom of a problem. If you notice any of these issues, you should call in an expert to help figure out where exactly the problem is, and how to fix it.

DO YOU CLEAN YOUR GUTTERS REGULARLY?

Cleaning your gutters once or twice a year – usually in spring and fall – is a great first line of defense against issues like debris buildup and clogging that can cause bigger problems. If you have a lot of trees, hedges and bushes around your home, you may need to clear out your gutters more frequently – and don't forget about your downspout, as a blocked downspout can cause issues, too.

If you're interested in additional protection against debris build-up, consider installing a gutter guard. While there's no such thing as maintenance-free gutters, a guard can assist with minimizing build-up, especially if you have large trees around your house.