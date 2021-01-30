Ask Angie's List: How can I care for my outdoor plumbing in winter?

Winter has been relatively mild in its first month, so even if you haven’t done it already, it’s still a good time to winterize your outdoor plumbing. Attending to your outdoor faucets and water pipes to prevent frozen pipes and water damage is easy to overlook during preparations, but they’re an important step to winterize your home. Take care of this now to prevent heavier problems later.

Pipes usually do not burst where the pipe freezes. Rather, they burst downstream, where the water pressure is stronger. This is often between the freeze and a closed spigot. Protecting your outside pipes and outside water faucets against freezing can help eliminate the possibility of a burst pipe. Any uninsulated exterior pipe is susceptible to freezing damage, and a burst pipe in the exterior wall of a home can cause thousands of dollars of water damage to the walls, floors, ceiling and even furniture.

Checking the valves

Inspect all outdoor spigots and make sure to disconnect, drain and store garden hoses for the winter. Use spray foam insulation to fill any openings around the hose bib to prevent cold air from accessing the interior of the wall and possibly freezing the pipes inside.