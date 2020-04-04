Ask Angie's List: How can I clean to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As you're caring for your household, you may be wondering what extra steps you can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your home. To help, we've put together a list of cleaning recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to keep top of mind in your daily routine.

Clean and disinfect surfaces.

To prevent the spread of disease, it's important to both clean and disinfect hard surfaces in your home, which means doing more than the usual wipe-down. First, clean surfaces with a rag and a mixture of detergent or soap and water. This will remove impurities, dirt and germs from the area. Then, disinfect the clean surface using an EPA-registered disinfectant. You can find a list disinfectants for use against COVID-19 on the Environmental Protection Agency's website.

If you're struggling to find name-brand disinfectants to clean your home, it is possible to make your own disinfectant. A solution of one-third cup of bleach per gallon of water is effective in killing germs around the home, says the CDC. Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol should also do the trick. Take care to never mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser, and be sure to launder or dispose of any rags before your next cleaning.

Pay extra attention to frequently touched items.