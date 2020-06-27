Ask Angie's List: How can I ensure my family will be safe in an emergency?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June is National Safety Month, making it an excellent time to review your family's safety systems and procedures.

Do you know how to turn off your utilities? An emergency may require you to shut down your water, electrical or gas lines in a pinch. None of these are difficult to do, but you don't want to be fumbling around to figure it out when seconds count. Learn where your home's shutoff points are, and how to access them.

PREPARE FOR HOME FIRES

At least twice per year, inspect your smoke alarms and check that their batteries are still working.

Do you have a fire extinguisher in your home? Equally important, is it up to date? Fire extinguishers lose pressure over time, so periodically check its meter to make sure it's retaining the correct pressure level. A professional can usually recharge your extinguisher if it's lost chemicals or pressure.

Make sure the extinguisher is kept in an accessible place, and that everyone in the family knows where it is and how to use it.

Residential extinguishers are rated A, B or C - or a combination of them. Here's what they mean:

- A rating: Puts out fires fueled by wood, paper or cloth.