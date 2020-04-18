Ask Angie's List: How can I get a healthy garden using household ingredients?

If you notice small insects on your buds, plant tips and the undersides of leaves near the veins, you likely have aphids in your garden. While they can sometimes cause foliage distortion and stunt plant growth, the University of California Cooperative Extension notes that they can also be beneficial insects to the ecosystem since they're the natural enemies of parasitic wasps and spiders. To control the population of aphids in your garden, bring out the hose and spray sturdy plants with a heavy stream of water. This rinses away aphids and the honeydew they secrete. If part of your plant is severely damaged, the UC Cooperative Extension recommends trimming the area and throwing away the debris. (Don't compost it.)

Keep animals away from fruit and vegetables with netting and fencing.

Fresh citrus, cucumbers, strawberries and potatoes make a delicious summer snack – both for your family and hungry raccoons, skunks and opossums. If you see evidence that an animal is taking a bite out of your harvest before you get a chance to, fencing or netting is the most effective way to keep them out, according to the Farmer's Almanac. You should also bring any pet food and picnic leftovers inside, the Almanac recommends, as they may attract the uninvited guests to your yard.

Call in for back-up when you need to.