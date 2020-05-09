Ask Angie's List: How can I get organized at home?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over time, it's easy to let clutter pile up in your house - and often, it accumulates so slowly that you don't notice a problem until it's too late. Luckily, all it takes is a little free time and some elbow grease to get things back in shape. Here, we've compiled a few tips to help you organize even the most clutter-prone zones in your home.

For the messy bedroom:

Organizing and decluttering your bedroom can help you maintain a sense of relaxation and order not just in the room, but in your life as well. First, take a look around the room with an eye for the unnecessary. Are there any old knick-knacks or dusty decorations you could part with? And, are there any clothes or shoes that you haven't worn in the past year (and that you don't see yourself wearing again in the next year)? Put aside what you can donate. Then, arrange your remaining clothes by style, color or type to simplify your mornings. If you're struggling to decide what to keep and get rid of, consider enlisting the help of a professional organizer - many will make themselves available for a phone call or video chat to assist.

Tip: Instantly double your closet space with soda tabs. Just slip one end of the tab over one hanger and loop a second hanger through remaining hole to hang two items at once.

For the cluttered kitchen: