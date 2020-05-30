Ask Angie's List: How can I get the most out of my household appliances?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Appliances lend a helping hand with everything from fresh laundry to a home-cooked meal. For how much we lean on them, it's easy to forget that our dishwashers, refrigerators, HVAC systems and washing machines need regular care and maintenance to do their jobs well. Whether your appliances are working overtime or you just use them occasionally, these tips can help you stay ahead of unexpected issues and extend their overall life.

1. Load your washing machine correctly.

Detergent streaks on your clothes, funky-smelling fabric or leaking water are all signs that your washing machine is too full. Overloading also puts a strain on the ball bearings and motor, which can cause lasting damage. Avoid this by following manufacturer instructions on how much you can fill up the machine. If you aren't sure, a good rule of thumb is three-quarters of the way, whether you have a top- or front-loading washer. If taken care of, this appliance can last anywhere from 10 to 14 years.

2. Clean or change filters in your dishwasher, fridge and HVAC.