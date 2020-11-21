Ask Angie's List: How can I hire safely this winter?

With the onset of winter, the threat of COVID-19 is an even more important factor in our lives. But home maintenance never quits — at some point you're going to need a plumbing, electrical or HVAC emergency to be repaired, and this kind of work requires bringing someone into your home. Consider these six steps to protect yourself, your family and your workers when you need home services.

1. Use technology to connect with home service pros.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), avoiding exposure to the virus is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. Connect with contractors via phone, video and email to discuss project details as much as possible.

2. Sanitize according to CDC guidelines.

The CDC offers cleaning guidance on their website specific to protecting against COVID-19. If a pro is coming to work on your home, be sure you're following this guidance to sanitize before, during and after their visit. In particular, be sure to clean and disinfect the work area. Also, be sure to disinfect frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, faucet handles and light switches.

3. Communicate precautions (both yours and theirs).