Ask Angie's List: How can I improve indoor air quality?

You may have heard of a variety of potential services or additions you can install in your HVAC system or elsewhere in your home that will boost air quality. Here are some of the available options and their pros and cons.

WHOLE HOUSE HUMIDIFIER

Average cost: $530

Where you might need it: Particularly dry areas

Humidifiers, which keep your air moisture balanced, come in a variety of models. Steam units are usually the best to use in a residential system, because they are efficient and the least prone to mold. Less-expensive models include drum and flow-through styles.

If you install a humidifier, consider a humidity gauge or a humidistat to track moisture levels. Experts recommend maintaining a humidity level between 30 and 50% in your home.

DEHUMIDIFIER

Average cost: $1,400

Where you might need it: Warm, damp climates