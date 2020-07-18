Ask Angie's List: How can I keep my family safe at home?

Supply every floor of your home with a fire extinguisher

Make sure everybody in the house knows where they are and how to use them. Check the pressure meters every 30 days to ensure they're still in good shape.

Create an escape plan for the house in event of disaster, and practice it regularly.

Child-proofing

If you have kids, you're already aware of the need for basic safety equipment such as cabinet and drawer latches, gates on stairs and electrical outlet covers. But don't overlook the need to stabilize furniture; you don't want a bookcase falling over when a curious toddler climbs it. You can use metal brackets or specialty straps to secure furniture to the wall and prevent tipover.

Falls

Minimize the likelihood of falls in the home by keeping areas clearly lit, including the outdoor sidewalks. Repair any loose carpet or floorboards. Secure loose rugs with double-sided tape or a slip-resistant backing. Make a point to keep clutter out of the way. Add non-slip surfaces to your bathtub or shower, and install grab bars if you have family members particularly prone to falling.

Poisoning