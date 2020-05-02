Ask Angie's List: How can I make my bedroom more relaxing?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your bedroom is your nighttime sanctuary - and sometimes, your daytime sanctuary, too. Making it as comfortable as possible will ensure you're better rested, and paying attention to the little details can help bring more tranquility to your space and your life. Consider these tips to turn your bedroom into a place that brings you comfort and quiet.

1. Think comfortable.

Quality linens and blankets play a big role in restful sleep. Experts say that the right linens will help you stay comfortable and cozy all night long. You can find high-thread-count linens and quality pillows at discount prices. Keep an eye out for natural, breathable fibers such as cotton and avoid synthetics like polyester.

2. Design smart.