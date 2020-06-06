Ask Angie's List: How can I make my own mulch?

Start the conversion process.

Use your lawnmower to chop up your leaf pile - a grass-catching bag can help make this process much easier. After you've run the pile over a few times, rake it all together. You should send branches and wood trimmings into a small wood chipper, which you can easily rent from a hardware store. Don't forget your safety glasses before you get started. Now is also a good time to shred up old newspapers and check on your compost: What's the consistency like? How about the color and smell? Compost that's ready for mulching should appear dark brown, have an earthy odor and be crumbly.

Get the ground ready.

Your mulch is almost ready to go, and now it's important to take time to prep your property for this new influx of nutrients. Do this by getting rid of any old mulch that remains on the ground, so you have a fresh start. Toss the remains into your compost pile, if you have one. Next, you need to carefully weed the area. It's bad to leave weeds in place because your new mulch can help them grow - that's the last thing you want.

Spread your newly made mulch.