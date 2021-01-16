Ask Angie's List: How can I paint my house like a pro?

Painting one or more interior rooms is a (relatively) simple and often cost-effective means to spruce up the look of your home without major remodeling. Since painting is labor-intensive job, it tends to be somewhat costly. If you’re willing to invest your own time and sweat, you can paint your rooms yourself and save some cash. As home jobs go, painting is one of the better ones to approach as a DIY job – but take care with the planning and execution. Mistakes can pile up early on, and you might end up having to hire a professional to fix it anyway. Follow these tips to do the best possible job.

1. Take preparation seriously.

Measure twice, cut once, as the old carpenter’s saying goes. Thoroughly examine the walls for cracks or imperfections, then spackle and sand them. Use painter’s tape rather than masking tape to separate baseboards and floors and anywhere else that shouldn’t be painted. Don’t skimp on the primer. Even a smooth wall will benefit from a good coat of primer, and you’ll spend less money on paint overall.

2. Select your paint carefully.