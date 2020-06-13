Ask Angie's List: How can I prep my deck for summer?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Warm weather, fresh air, al fresco dining - an outdoor deck is one of the best places to gather the family and enjoy all that summer has to offer. But even the most well-constructed deck needs regular inspection and maintenance. While a wood deck requires the most attention, composite decks also need care and upkeep. Here's a look at how you can prep your deck for the season and keep it in tip-top shape for years to come.

Perform a self-inspection.

Experts recommend inspecting your deck for any issues at least once every year - keeping an eye out for loose boards and hardware, as well as signs of splintering and decay.

- Completely clear and clean the surface of your deck before inspection, taking care to sweep away any dirt and debris and remove any furniture and toys from the area.

- Carefully check all the nails, screws and other fasteners in your deck. You'll need to repair or tighten any fastener that is loose, corroded or rusted.

- Check the railings, banisters and stairs for stability. Are there any tripping hazards, like loose boards? Does the rail or banister move when you push against it? If so, you may want to have a pro to come out to repair it perform a through safety inspection.