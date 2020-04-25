Ask Angie's List: How can I prep my home for spring?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At home, spring isn't just about rolling up your sleeves to dust and polish in those hard-to-reach places. It's also about inspecting for winter damage and prepping for warmer weather ahead. No matter the climate you live in, now is the right time to give your house a once-over and tackle important spring maintenance before summer settles in.

1. Inspect and clean your roof

April showers bring May flowers - and they also send rainwater rushing over your roof, into your gutters and through your downspouts. Spring is an ideal time to have a professional check for - and fix - loose or broken shingles, roof leaks and chimney damage. And a good seasonal gutter cleaning will prevent pooling water that can damage your house and attract pests like mosquitos and termites.

2. Examine your home's exterior.

Take a walk around the outside of your home to search for holes in screens, as well as deteriorating hardware on windows and doors.

While you're at it, look for damage to porches, decks and patios. Has it been a while since you've had your deck treated? If it's been more than four to six years, tackling this project will help protect the wood from issues like rot, splintering and decay.