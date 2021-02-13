Ask Angie's List: How can I prepare my basement for spring?

With the recent polar vortex sweeping through much of the nation, spring might not be on your mind, but it's not far off. And spring presents a serious challenge to your basement. Before the rainy season starts, give your basement a checkup and prepare for the season to come. February is an excellent time to plan ahead for future basement waterproofing and schedule work before problems develop.

CHECK THE EXTERIOR

Your exterior maintenance plays a big role in protecting your basement. Schedule a spring gutter cleaning to clear out debris and prevent water from overflowing your gutters.

Make sure your gutters extend far enough away from your home. You want to direct water a minimum of three feet away from your foundation. A downspout extension of 6 to 8 feet is an even better idea.

Visually check your foundation for any cracks that may have developed over the winter.