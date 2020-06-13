Ask Angie's List: How can I prevent summer mold?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer provides ideal conditions for mold growth in many regions of America. The combination of humidity, rainfall and tightly sealed home envelopes help mold grow out of control in a hurry. Fortunately, you can take steps to keep this problem from ever happening. Follow these tips to ensure a mold-free home for the season.

MOLD PREVENTION

Mold needs water to grow, so moisture control is your best weapon. Cooking, showering, running the dishwasher and outside air entering the home all help mold grow. Make sure bathroom kitchen fans run properly, and that they vent to the outside. When you observe excess moisture on the walls and ceilings of those rooms, wipe it away promptly. If you live in a particularly humid area, you may need to get a dehumidifier.

Make sure your drainage systems are in good order. And also make sure your foundation slopes away from the home so ground water and rain don't pool near the home. Your gutters and downspouts should direct water at least three feet away from the house.

If you have a crawlspace, install a specialized sheet of polyethylene that prevents moisture from seeping through and giving mold a foothold on the surfaces. If you have a damp basement, run a dehumidifier to keep it dry.