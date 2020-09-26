Ask Angie's List: How can I soundproof a room?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are several reasons you might want to soundproof a room in your home. Perhaps you like being able to run a big sound system, or you perform music that might annoy your neighbors (or family) if it got too loud. Maybe you just want to watch football at full volume! Whatever the case, you have multiple soundproofing strategies that can reduce vibrations, plug sound leaks and absorb noise.

Soundproofing can also work both ways. If you have a lot of ambient outside noise, a nearby airport or train track, or even loud family members who stomp on the stairs too hard, these methods can make your space more peaceful and quiet.

Some DIY solutions are fairly basic and inexpensive methods to slow down sound. You can also professionally soundproof to give the best sound quality inside your space and promote domestic tranquility outside it.

DIY soundproofing

A number of simple methods can scale back noise. Sound travels in a wave, though not quite like water. Different frequencies vibrate in different ways. When sound strikes floors, walls and ceilings, it then vibrates the air beyond them. And of course, it travels very well through unimpeded air. So, you have two goals: Seal up gaps, and find ways to absorb the sound as it strikes surfaces.