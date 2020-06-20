Ask Angie's List: How can I start my own garden?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As you see flowers and vegetable gardens beginning to grow around your neighborhood, you may feel inspired to start a garden of your own. After all, there are lots of benefits to having a garden - improved curb appeal and fresh veggies, to name a few. And caring for a garden is also a nice way to pass the time on summer evenings and weekends. Whether you're new to gardening or coming back to a long-adored hobby, these expert tips will help you get your new garden started.

Do your research.

While it can be tempting to buy every beautiful plant you see at the garden center, it's best to do your research before you make a purchase. Do some digging online or talk to a professional gardener to find out what greenery will thrive in your yard. For example, if you're looking to plant in the shade, you'll want to purchase low-light options like ferns or hydrangeas. If your yard attracts a lot of direct sun, choose plants that can handle the heat, like coneflower or Russian sage.

Tip: Be sure to know the difference between perennial and annual plants as you go about planning your garden. Perennials will return each year in the spring, while annuals will last for a single season.

If you're a beginner, start with hardy plants.