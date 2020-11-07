Ask Angie's List: How can I transform unused space?

If your basement is unfinished and underused, don't wait any longer to maximize its potential! Set up that home theater you've been dreaming of, or add a guest bed and bath to take full advantage of the extra square footage. Alternatively, install a game room for family time and relaxation. Basement refinishing costs an average of about $10,000, but it's well worth it due to the comfort and utility it adds to your home, not to mention interest from buyers if you ever sell.

4. Odd nooks and crannies

Perhaps you have a large bedroom and dream of an elaborate window seat. Maybe a well-placed breakfast nook could breathe new life into your kitchen. You can install built-in shelving in otherwise unused space to add both functionality and beauty. A remodeling or interior design pro can help create a space that's both eye-catching and functional.

Bonus round: Prevent package theft this season