Ask Angie's List: How can my landscaping prevent basement flooding?

You can take many steps within your basement itself to deal with floods, leaks and other water intrusions. But the single best basement waterproofing measure is to keep water from getting near your basement in the first place.

Landscaping is your first and most effective line of defense against a flooded basement. Consider these steps to ease up the water pressure. A landscaping professional can help you sort out your options and recommend the best steps.

1. Grade your lawn in the right direction

You want water flowing away from your house rather than toward it. If the slope of your lawn directs water toward your home, water will pool up around the foundation or basement. Eventually, that kind of water pressure finds a way in.

Professional landscapers can turn yard grading into an appealing visual feature. For instance, they might dig a dry creek in the yard and fill it with river rock or cobblestones. This bisects the yard and flows water around the house instead of toward it.

2. Pay attention to water paths in your yard