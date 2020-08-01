Ask Angie's List: How much does it cost to install a pond?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Few home luxuries beat the tranquility and beauty of a man-made pond in your yard. The cost to build an artificial pond averages $3,100. Most jobs range between $1,200 and $9,000.

The cost of homemade ponds varies by the type. For example, koi ponds and swimming lakes require different materials to function correctly. The least expensive style is the small garden pond for $50 and up, while bodies of water with practical functions like fishing cost much more.

Garden ponds are the cheapest and easiest type to install yourself. Most cost only $50 to $500. Homeowners can purchase a small plastic liner from a hardware or garden store, or they can dig a hole and line it themselves. Some factors affecting price are size, depth and whether there are fish.

The cost to build a pond is usually $2.50 to $7.15 per square foot. For a larger-scale project, like a lake, expect to pay $3,000 to $8,200 per acre or more. The overall price varies based on a variety of factors. Some people want to include a liner, which could be a plastic shell or even a sheet that goes along the bottom and sides of the pond. Plastic is the cheapest option, while stronger materials such as concrete and fiberglass will raise the price. Other important factors include pond location and property soil type.