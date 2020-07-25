Ask Angie's List: How much does sewer cleaning cost?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In any home, normal wear and tear can cause the main sewer line to eventually back up. This clog can be due to normal blockages from grease and household items or outside problems like encroaching root systems. Whatever the reason, a blocked sewer line is going to cause problems. Resolving the problem should be done as quickly as possible to avoid backups and further cleanup and repair costs.

While you can purchase a number of products on the market designed to help homeowners tackle simple drain clogs on their own, seek out a professional plumber or a commercial sewage company for main lines and outdoor issues.

Pros use two primary methods to clear out a sewer line:

- Snaking, or rodding, uses a snake line with an auger on the end. It is usually the least expensive route, running only $100 to $250 or about the cost of a service call. Fixing main line clogs can run twice as much. Most professional plumbers have snakes that are 50 feet or longer to reach most clogs easily. If the clog is minor, it can be broken up using an auger in a matter of minutes. While it can get the drain flowing again, it is not actually cleaning the entire pipe. The heads are usually smaller than the pipe it's running through, so it only punches a hole through most clogs.