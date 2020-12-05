Ask Angie's List: How should I maintain my car in winter?

Keep a close eye on your tires with every temperature change. Every 10-degree drop in temperature causes your tires to lose another pound per square inch of pressure, so tires that hold up well on a moderately cold day might lose traction on extremely cold days.

Equip your car with an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, battery jumper cables, shovel, blanket, flashlight, flares, mobile phone battery charger, repair tools, bottled water and high-energy snacks.

Wash your car frequently. The salt road crews spread on ice is very effective at melting it, but it also corrodes metal components.

Keep your windshield wipers clean and free of ice. Your best choice is to pull the wipers up and away from the windshield when not in use. If you forget and leave them in place, first pull them free of the windshield and remove any ice. If you don’t, and they're stuck when you turn on the wiper control, the rubber on one or both blades could tear.

Whenever you notice problems, whether it’s squealing brakes or an engine that hiccups on startup more and more often, don’t put off repairs. Every auto problem gets more expensive the longer you let it slide, and winter will accelerate the potential damage in a serious hurry.