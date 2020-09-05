Ask Angie's List: How should I maintain my garbage disposal?

Everyday maintenance

Run your disposal at least once a day, even if you think there's not much in there. This keeps debris from building up, jamming or corroding the interior. Drop some ice cubes into the unit from time to time; they'll keep it clean and help sharpen the blade. And of course, always run the water before and after the disposal.

If you have a medium to large quantity of waste, dump it in the sink, turn on the water and disposer, and then use a tool such as tongs to push the waste down the unit a bit at a time. Too much at once can stop up your sink.

Lemon peels are an exception to the fruit-and-vegetable advice. Add some to the disposal every so often to improve the smell and kill germs.

Replacing a disposal

Most units have a lifespan of five to 10 years. If yours is acting up and near the end of its life, it makes more sense to replace rather than repair. New garbage disposals work faster and more efficiently than older models, saving you time and utility costs in the long run. Replacing a garbage disposal can be a DIY job, but you should be at least moderately skilled with basic plumbing and electrical principles. If you hire a professional to do the work, expect it to cost between $20 and $40 per hour, and for it to take about three hours.