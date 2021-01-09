Ask Angie's List: How should I plan a home gym?

Home gyms have always been a popular option for getting fit without needing to share space at a fitness club. Unsurprisingly, given New Year’s resolutions, fitness experts say they get the most interest in home gyms around January, and this year in particular, they are likely to be quite popular. Here are some tips on establishing a home gym.

First, check your commitment. Make sure your home gym is something you’re actually going to use. It’s potentially a considerable outlay in time, money and space. An early step in planning should be to contact a professional fitness trainer. Video calling allows you to discuss your options without the need to go face-to-face. Pro advice is important because they can help you outline your goals, direct you to the most effective equipment for your purposes, and design a series of exercises to meet your needs.

Home gym planning

As you consider your home gym equipment needs, ask yourself these questions:

1. What are my exercise and fitness goals?

2. How much space do I have, and how much money can I spend?

3. How much time do I have to work out each day? What do I most enjoy?

4. Who will be using the equipment besides me?