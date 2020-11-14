Ask Angie's List: How should I plan my kitchen remodel?

If you plan on moving in the next few years, you might want to focus on design elements with universal appeal. If you expect this to be your forever home, let your imagination run wild with specific and personalized choices. Consider asking a real estate agent about the impact on home value if you're selling soon.

Who will be using the kitchen?

If the family includes someone who's always on the go and opting for quick meals, you might want a large, easily accessible microwave. If the household includes small children or older adults, you might want to lower some of the storage and workspaces.

How do I want the kitchen to interact with the rest of the house?

Does the kitchen have an immediate exit to the outdoors? Is it open to the living room or dining area? The kitchen doesn't stand alone, so think of it in relation to the greater whole — not just how the space will flow but also how people will flow through it.

What factors are most important to me?

Be sure to consider which upgrades will make you happiest. What are your must-haves? And what elements do you feel the kitchen would be incomplete without? Stay focused on these elements and you won't be disappointed.

What's your style?