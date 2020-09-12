Ask Angie's List: How should I prep my home for fall selling?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The house-buying market continues to move rapidly. It's a great time to sell your home, but for the best results, take a few steps to make sure your home is attractive and will fetch the best price. The autumn season gives way to falling leaves, crackling fires and cozy family time.

Here are six ways to prep your house for a sale in the fall.

1. Keep up with your yard

Leaves are starting to fall quickly now. Rake and bag them on a daily basis; you never know when a potential buyer will show. Clean your gutters; potential buyers will take note of leaking gutters or clogged downspouts.

Make buyers feel your house offers everything they want in a home.

2. Check your furnace

Hire an HVAC pro to check your heating unit or furnace. Would-be buyers will be taking a close look at this, and you want it to be in the best shape. A furnace making strange noises or not working perfectly is a big turnoff. A professional inspection will address all parts of the system and head off potential problems. Make sure you stay on top of filter changes, too.

3. Focus on the fireplace