Ask Angie's List: How should I prepare my gutters for winter?

Your gutters provide an important service to your home’s well-being, and clean gutters are absolutely crucial in winter. Falling leaves, even if trees aren’t near your gutters, create blockages. In some areas, water that gets backed up into the gutters can freeze and cause roof or soffit damage, or help create ice dams that can cause a lot of roof damage. Clean gutters also help your basement or foundation, because water that overflows and pools near the foundation can damage the stone over time. So, it’s important to pay attention to them. Follow this checklist to see if your gutters need attention right away.

1. Have your gutters been cleaned lately?

Your gutters need to be cleaned regularly to stay in good shape — debris buildup defeats their purpose. Experts recommend doing it at least twice a year, in spring and autumn. It’s not too late to hire a professional for a cleaning this season, before the truly cold months hit. You can expect to pay about $150 for a standard gutter cleaning — more if you have a very large house or more than two stories. Checking for licensing, bonding and insurance is always a good idea, but it’s particularly vital on any job involving ladders, because you don’t want to be responsible for damages if someone falls and gets injured.

2. Are they sagging?