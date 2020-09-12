Ask Angie's List: How should I work with my contractor?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remodeling and other contracting jobs can be stressful, expensive and time-consuming. But when you work with a contractor, you're establishing a temporary but crucial interaction in your life. A contractor may spend days, weeks or even months in your home. The relationship you build with them will help determine the success of your project. Here are five tips to build the best bond with your pro.

BE REALISTIC

TV shows, websites, magazines and Pinterest boards offer a wide array of content and aspirational ideas to help launch your home projects. But never forget that media can be edited and curated. Hours or days of effort can disappear behind a single scene cut. So don't let mass media give you the wrong impression about the remodeling process. When you talk to a pro, make sure you have a realistic idea in mind of how things work _ and trust their judgment.

KNOW WHAT YOU'RE GETTING INTO

The least expensive change to make to your project is the one you make before a single nail has been hammered. The clearer your idea of the scope and direction of your project, the more easily you'll head off delays or extra costs. Every project changes over time, but a clear plan and understanding of what you're doing will work wonders for the final product.

GIVE THEM SPACE