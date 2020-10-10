Ask Angie's List: How to prevent and get rid of raccoons

You can also purchase raccoon repellent products and sprays over the counter, although animal control experts disagree on how effective they may be. In particular, mothers of young raccoons are less likely to be driven away by raccoon repellent.

HOW MUCH DOES RACCOON REMOVAL COST?

So, maybe you didn't take quite as meticulous care to prevent raccoons, or perhaps even the best laid plans couldn't keep them out. In that case, it's time to contact an animal removal company. This is a tricky enough job that it's best not to DIY unless you really know what you're doing.

A professional raccoon removal service might use one of a number of methods to get rid of raccoons, but most commonly they will try to engage in humane raccoon removal. This involves trapping the adult raccoons (usually the mother) and, once the nest has been located, remove the baby raccoons by hand. Then they'll take steps to make sure they can't get back in, such as fence repairs or chimney caps.

The cost of raccoon removal will vary depending on the extent of the problem, what repairs are required to keep future raccoons out, and your region of the country. However, you can usually expect to pay between $200 to $400 for the raccoon removal job.