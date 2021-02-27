Ask Angie's List: How to prevent bathroom mold

Mold and rot are dangers that can develop anywhere in your house. But the bathroom, which generally contains more moisture than any other room in the house, is a particularly ripe target. Mold and rot can cause health problems and do serious damage to your house, so it’s best to take steps to prevent them.

The first signs of mold are darkened wood, water stains on your ceilings and water marks around bath vents. When you detect mold in your bathroom, you should address it quickly, before it spreads further. Pay attention to exhaust fans and vent ducts, where condensation will frequently collect.

Bathroom insulation is a common place for mold to take up residence. If you replace your insulation, pick something with a high R-value — higher numbers mean more effectiveness. Spray insulation is generally better than fiberglass. You also want some kind of vapor barrier around the insulation to protect it from condensation. Some building codes actually require it.

Your biggest solution to a moisture problem is a bathroom exhaust fan. If you have an exhaust fan already, inspect it and make sure it’s functioning properly. Make sure it vents to the outdoors, rather than the attic. An exhaust fan venting to the attic can cause problems to fester for months or years, and attract not only mold and rot but termites and pests.