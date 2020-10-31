Ask Angie's List: More ways to winterize your home

With colder days coming, right now is an excellent time to take stock of your home and prepare for the winter months. A few simple steps taken right now can lower energy bills and increase home safety and comfort this year.

1. Check that chimney and furnace

Before firing up your furnace this season, ask an HVAC technician to perform a tune-up to make sure it's working safely. A yearly inspection on both for furnace and air conditioner will prolong the life of your HVAC system and lower energy bills over the long run. Likewise, don't light the first fire until your chimney sweep gives the all-clear after cleaning any buildup and inspecting the flue for any problems.

2. Clear rain gutters

Autumn leaves likely cluttered your rain gutters, but get out your ladder or ask a handyman to clear debris before the first snowfall. Melting snow that refreezes in clogged gutters can cause an ice dam that may damage your roof. Make sure downspouts direct water at least 5 feet away from the house to avoid flooding and water damage.

3. Seal leaky windows and doors