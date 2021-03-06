Ask Angie's List: Should I get my roof inspected?

(TNS) The cold of winter and the rains of spring both take their toll on your roof. It’s a good idea to get your roof inspected at least once every few years. Experts say the most ideal time is during either spring or fall. This allows a professional to assess the problems caused by the previous season and prepare for the upcoming changes in weather.

Regular inspections also allow your contractor to catch small problems before they become big problems. And where roofing is concerned, big problems can become very expensive big problems if not caught before they start leaking.

Roofing pros see their schedules begin to fill up early in the spring, so it’s a good idea to call someone sooner rather than later. Expect to pay around $200 for this service.

What to expect from a roofing inspection

A roof inspection can be done in a single day. Here are elements a reputable roofing professional should always address:

— Overall appearance of the roof, both exterior and interior.

— Going into the attic to look for moisture or mold and check for proper insulation and ventilation.

— Evidence of ceiling cracks and leaks.