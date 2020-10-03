Ask Angie's List: Should I hire a chimney sweep?

Chimney cleaning is a serious job best left to trained and experienced professionals. Seek out a chimney sweep with a respected certification, such as from the Chimney Safety Institute of America. It has a higher risk level than other home services because it so often involves getting onto the roof. Protect yourself from liability by verifying anyone you hire is licensed, bonded and insured.

The National Fire Protection Agency identifies three levels of chimney inspection, each more detailed than the other.

Level 1: This is the minimum routine inspection. Technicians will examine the readily accessible portions of the exterior, verify that the flue is structurally sound, and look for obstruction and combustible deposits. If nothing goes wrong, this generally costs between $80 and $200.

Level 2: This is required when any changes are made to the system, such as changing the shape of the flue or replacing an appliance. This is highly recommended when a home is sold or outside events such as weather damage have possibly affected the chimney. It often involves sending a camera down the flue for a detailed assessment and thorough check of surrounding structures. Expect to pay between $100 and $500 for this.