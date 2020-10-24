Ask Angie's List: Should I hire a lighting designer?

Lighting design is a crucial part of a living space. But many homeowners overlook this crucial aspect of home design. Lights impact everything from your furniture to reading to how paint looks on your wall. So it's just as important to think through lighting as it is drapes, furniture or materials, if not more so. General contractors and interior design pros sometimes offer lighting advice, but for a truly outstanding interior light look, you can seek out a professional designer who specializes in lighting.

If you're undertaking a major home remodel or a new home build, then it is wise to search out a lighting designer that you're comfortable with during the early planning stages. Lighting design is one of the most important aspects of a home, inside and out, and a good lighting specialist will be able to offer you valuable, and innovative, ideas that may be incorporated into the structural design of your home.

The other reason you want to incorporate a lighting designer into your plans early on is that every aspect of design, from electrical wiring to installing fixtures, is easier to do in the early stages of construction. Waiting on doing your lighting until after the major building is finished will mean a lot more extensive work later on, and from a budgetary perspective, a much bigger hit to your wallet. You'll pay between $75 and $150 for the expertise of a lighting designer.