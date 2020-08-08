Ask Angie's List: Should I install a ductless mini-split system?

If you already have ductwork in your home, a ductless system might now be the best for you. Your HVAC provider can give you good advice for more efficient options.

They're particularly well-suited for all-electric homes. Mini-split systems work less well in extremely cold temperatures, though, so they're best used in areas that don't get bitterly freezing in winter.

Mini-split cost

A new ductless system tends to cost about $3,000 for a 12,000 BTU system. You can end up spending thousands of dollars more for a large system or a complicated house. Overall, ductless systems and installation run about 30% more than a new ducted system. You will also need a dedicated electrical circuit and an outdoor concrete pad to place the exterior unit.

Two-floor homes will require more labor and installation cost, since electrical and refrigerant lines need to run from the unit to the exterior condenser, and that takes more time on higher floors.