Ask Angie's List: What can I do with a spare room?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe you're an empty-nester, maybe you have a bonus room in your new house, or maybe you have a nicely finished basement. Extra rooms can serve a variety of purposes, and with a little planning you can establish a space that will make your home a happier place to be. You may already be familiar with the classic craft rooms or man/woman caves, but here are some other options for that room.

Home gym

The home gym is a classic in spare room usage for a reason. A home gym can be anything from free weights and yoga mats to a full-scale setup of treadmills, weight benches and other exercise equipment. Add a wall-mounted TV for workout videos, or a sound system for your favorite tunes to keep your blood pumping. Whatever you do, make sure the floors are sturdy and well-protected from whatever you might be doing. A consultation with a fitness trainer, even online, can help you design the ideal workout room.

Themed entertainment room

You can turn that spare room into something more than just a game room or TV-watching space with an extensive themed remodel. The options here are as broad as your imagination itself! A 1950s-inspired diner with jukebox, wood-paneled English pub with leather stools pushed up to a custom bar or a tribute to the movies or sports teams that drive your passions.