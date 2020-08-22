Ask Angie's List: What do I need to know about built-in bookshelves?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Built-ins are essentially pieces of furniture or storage spaces that are permanent parts of the home - such as a bench seat nestled below a window or a set of bookcases flanking a fireplace. Built-ins are attached to or recessed inside the surrounding walls and are typically unable to be relocated without dismantling them. Built-in bookshelves and cabinets are sleek, effective solutions when you need to minimize space clutter. However, you can't take them with you if you move, so keep that in mind when making your decisions.

The cost of built-ins can be as little as $500 to as much as $7,350. It all depends on how personalized you want them to be. Labor typically runs $30 to $130 per hour. If you choose to install built-in shelving yourself, the cost can range anywhere between $200 and $500, depending on the material, size and type of shelves.

Built-in materials

Built-in bookshelves can be made out of a variety of materials, such as veneer plywood, birch or Douglas fir. The cost of each will vary greatly, but keep in mind their elasticity when planning your project. You'll want to choose a material that can withstand the weight of your objects without sagging or cracking.