Ask Angie's List: What do I need to know about garage door installation?

Garage doors play an important role in your home. Not only are they a first line of security defense, but they’re a critical defining element in your home’s look and can save energy. The average garage door replacement costs between $600 and $2,500. Here are tips from industry experts for putting your plans in motion and successfully completing a garage door installation.

Consider curb appeal

Garage doors are one of the most visible and largest features of your house. They have one of the highest returns on investment of any home improvement. Plus, they’re a long-term investment that will define your home for many years. So, consider your choices carefully when installing.

Don’t DIY

This isn’t the kind of job where you can Google “how to install a garage door” and figure it out in an afternoon. Garage door installation and repair involves a lot of moving parts, specialized tools, and carefully calibrated spring tension. You can very easily cause expensive damage to your door, or even seriously injure yourself if you don’t know what you’re doing. Leave this one to the professionals.

Pay attention to regular maintenance