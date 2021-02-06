Ask Angie's List: What do I need to know about home security?

Home security is a major concern, with a wide array of possibilities, and the options have increased a great deal since the days of alarm-wired doors. We’ve assembled tips from security professionals that help homeowners think about security from the perspective of a pro.

Once you know what you want and how to protect your home, a professional can help design the best system for you. On average, a security system will cost about $1,300. Most range between $600 and $2,000, depending on how extensive the system is and whether you include extras such as multiple surveillance cameras.

1. Think about your needs.

A home security system offers a dizzying array of options, starting with a basic door-and-window monitoring package including a control pad, but can include many customized options such as security cameras that you can view from your phone. Research what you’re looking for and be ready to think about how you’ll customize it to your home.

2. Don’t forget to be vigilant.