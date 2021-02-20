Ask Angie's List: What do I need to know about tankless water heaters?

One other advantage: When they break down, you won’t have an issue with spilling an entire tankful of water on the floor.

Many tankless heaters qualify for a $300 federal tax credit, if installed before the end of 2021. Some states, localities and utility companies offer benefits for installing tankless systems. Make sure you ask your installer what might be available to you.

The biggest downside of a tankless heater is that it costs much more to install than a tank. Typically, you’ll pay between $1,200 and $3,200 for a tankless heater — around twice as much as a tank, depending on the size of your house. The units are generally in the same price range, but the engineering and installation to convert a tank system to tankless bumps up the cost quite a bit.

Depending on your home’s electrical infrastructure, you may pay even more for the necessary power connections for the heater.

You’ll see an effect in your utility bills after you install a tankless heater, but it may not pay for itself for some years to come. The U.S. Department of Energy says you can expect an energy savings of between $50 and $100 per year.