Ask Angie's List: What mistakes should I look out for when planning a remodel?

Occasionally you will encounter a contractor who will claim they can cut costs by skipping the permitting and inspection process. Never, ever do this.

3. Not knowing what you're looking for

Identifying what's important to you before diving into your remodel is essential. When you begin the design and planning process and the project exists only as sketches on paper, making changes costs nothing. But once contractors get to work and start cutting into walls and installing pipes or utility lines, changes get harder. Indecision midway through the process can lead to a final project that falls short of expectations.

4. Neglecting the infrastructure

Remodeling includes more than the fun stuff like new countertops and flooring. You need the pulse of your house to keep up with what you're doing. It's no fun to install shiny, powerful appliances only to discover too late that you've exceeded the power load your kitchen can handle. Work with experts like plumbers and electricians to be sure that your project can support the water, gas and electricity needs of your new kitchen. If you need to upgrade the infrastructure, it's best do it during the remodel.

5. Not having a plan for living with the remodel