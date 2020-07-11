Ask Angie's List: What's the key to hiring a reputable locksmith?

Be wary of scams. Shady locksmith companies lure in customers with claims of extremely low rates and unrealistic response times. Call center locksmiths often quote prices between $15 and $40 over the phone, then pile on extra charges when they arrive. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

2. Look for credentials

Locksmith licensing can be a complicated territory to navigate. Most states don't license locksmiths, and various municipalities have their own rules. Study up on your local regulations, and absolutely make sure you hire someone who meets those standards. If your state or city doesn't license locksmiths (and indeed, even if they do), look for professional certification such as ALOA Security Professionals Association or the Society of Professional Locksmiths. This certification demonstrates continuing education and dedication to the craft.

3. Check them out ahead of time

It's wise to have a locksmith on call before you ever need one. Check reports on Angie's List and call the company to get an estimate on their services before you agree to have work done. Ask for details about their pricing and available hours. Do they have emergency hours? Do they charge for mileage or have service-call minimums?