Ask Angie's List: When is it time to replace my carpet?

There's visible damage

Carpet damage can range from smaller issues, like a burn mark or two, to extensive problems like the mold damage mentioned above. If there's just a small area where the carpet is frayed, it's possible for a flooring pro to help you patch it up. If your entire carpet was flooded with dirty water, or clean water flooding has taken a long time to dry out, replacement is the best course of action. A pro can also let you know if the damage extends to the floor beneath your carpet, and how to fix the problem before it creates bigger problems.

You have increased allergy symptoms

It can be difficult to remove dust, pet dander and pollen that embeds in carpet fibers over time. If you or your loved ones notice more sneezing, itchy eyes or coughing, it may be that the problem is beneath your feet. The Mayo Clinic recommends using a vacuum with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or opting for linoleum or hardwood if you're truly concerned. It costs about $180 for carpet cleaning, via the Angie's List Pricing Guide, and it's worth a try before replacing the carpet.

The carpet is old