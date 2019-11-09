At home: Charles King house reminds homeowner of Netherlands

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - You'd pass it by in one quick glance and think nothing of it. What sits indiscriminately on top of a Belleville hill lies the envy of many local architect fans - a house designed by Charles E. King.

King, a midcentury modern architect, designed more than a hundred buildings in Belleville during his time there from 1947 to 1961. In 1991, Architectural Digest named him to its list of "Top 100 Architects in America."

Dennis Mares says he first saw the house on the market in 2012. He and his wife debated getting the house then but decided not to because it needed so much work.

Then, two years ago he saw the house for sale online again.

"I made my wife crazy with it the first time when it came out on the market in 2012," Mares says. "The second time I wondered, 'Should I even tell her?' But she was like, 'go get it,' and we did."

Mares, his wife, Emily, and their 6-year-old son, Jack, previously lived in Fairview Heights and St. Louis city but are new to Belleville.

"We've lived in midcentury modern houses before, but not as cool as this one," Dennis Mares says.