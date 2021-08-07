Atlanta's Brian Patrick Flynn helms new Discovery+ docuseries 'Mind For Design'

"I like to show my range," he said. "Not every single episode is about bold color. We have one episode with straight white, black, neutral tones. One has layers of mossy greens. We do have one episode with a bright red and orange kitchen."

He said he wanted the show, which was produced by Atlanta-based Crazy Legs Productions, to have a "unique cinematic aesthetic with a lot of natural light. It's just two cameras rolling and we are doing our jobs."

Flynn is active on social media and assiduously posts his design work on his Instagram for his 161,000 followers. It helps him get more business, he said. Some of those videos end up on the show as well.

"I consider investing money in my photographer as my marketing budget," Flynn said. "Let the world see through my latest work, even if it doesn't end up in a magazine, and help keep me relevant."

A Florida native, he began his career as a news producer in South Florida during the 2000 presidential recount. He then latched on to a reality show on Discovery's "Surprise by Design," learning about interior design, building codes and color theory behind the scenes. Discovery then moved him to Atlanta for a spin-off show called "Rally Round the House."

This led to his work in recent years with HGTV.