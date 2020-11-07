Back to the future: Small homes are popular again

It has been a long time, probably since the 1920s and 30s, since the small home has been on the minds of architects and designers. It's not that there aren't capable professionals to design small; it's that the profession as a whole has been too busy designing bigger and bigger houses to conform to Americans' needs. However, it seems that, just like life, the real estate market has come full circle.

Recently, there has been a rebirth of the small house movement, which has sprouted up all over the world, mainly as a reaction to overconsumption and the effects of global warming. Many people want houses that are more tailored, and they are conscious of the impact of construction on the Earth. This movement is opposite to the idea of the McMansion of the 1990s and 2000s.

Today's consumers, and those who are enlightened about our global situation, want quality products of minimal size. For small houses to be successful, they must have good construction methods and materials that are nontoxic to the environment yet are durable and have aesthetic appeal. Other aspects that are important to small homes are proper orientation with regard to the amount of sunlight and shade. Orientation will affect what kind of insulation is required, the amount and type of windows, and mechanical and/or passive systems for cooling and heating. Finally, everyone wants their home to be aesthetically pleasing.